Ostrava one of eight sites to host European supercomputer

The North Moravian city of Ostrava is one of the eight sites for supercomputing centres that have been selected across the EU to host the first European supercomputers, the Europan Commission reported on Friday.
The centers will support Europe's researchers, industry and businesses in developing new applications in a wide range of areas, from designing medicines and new materials to fighting climate change.
The other sites for the supercomputers, which are expected to start operating in 2020, include Sofia, Kajaani, Bologna, Bissen, Minho and Maribor.
