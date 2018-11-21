Ostrava customs officers seize 110kg of tablets used to make pervitin

Customs officers in Ostrava on have announced the seizure of 110 kilograms of pseudoephedrine tablets likely intended for making pervitin, a kind of crystal methamphetamine.

Officials estimate the street value of the finished product would exceed 20 million crowns.

The number of young Czechs addicted to pervitin has risen sharply over the past decade, according to National Anti-Drug Centre, from 25,000 in 2008 to some 35,000 today.

Doctors say more people are addicted to pervetin that to any other hard drug here.