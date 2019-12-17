Organiser of Battle of Austerlitz reconstructions gets top French honour

The organiser of an annual reconstruction of the Battle of Austerlitz, Miroslav Jandora, has been awarded France’s National Order of Merit by President Emmanuel Macron, Novinky.cz reported.
The event brings thousands of spectators to Slavkov near Brno, where the famous battle took place in 1805, every year. Also known as the Battle of Three Emperors, it is regarded as one Napoleon’s greatest military successes.
