Organised crime police carry out raids at multiple locations

Officers from the police’s national organised crime unit carried out raids in a number of the places in the Czech Republic on Tuesday morning. Czech Television reported that they also planned to search law offices.

Early this month organised crime specialists raided the Prague offices of Austrian company Kapsch, the Office for the Protection of Competition in Brno, a Brno district town hall and the home of ANO deputy leader Jaroslav Faltýnek.

Kapsch CEO Karel Feix, the head of the anti-monopoly office, Petr Rafaj, and several others are suspected of trying to manipulate a tender to operate an electronic motorway toll system in the Czech Republic.