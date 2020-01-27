Organ transplants from deceased donors at record high in 2019

The organs of 288 deceased donors were used to save patients in the Czech Republic in 2019. That is a record for a single year, according to figures released by the Czech Transplanting Coordinating Centre on Monday.
Prague’s Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine, one of the largest such centres in Europe, carried out around 70 percent of all the country’s transplant surgeries, transplanting 540 organs last year.
The most common transplant operations were of kidney, liver and heart transplants.
