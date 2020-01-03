Orban to attend reopening of Prague’s State Opera as other leaders decline invitation

The Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, will be among the guests at the ceremonial reopening of the State Opera in Prague on Sunday, Lidovky.cz reported, citing a government official. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini and Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki all declined invitations to the event, the news site said.

Renovations at the State Opera, which is very near the top of Wenceslas Square, began in March 2017. The CZK 1.3 billion cost was considerably higher than the original budget.