Opposition welcomes suspension of subsidies

The centre-right opposition parties in the lower house have welcomed the decision of the State Agricultural Intervention Fund to suspend all subsidies to companies with links to the prime minister and agriculture minister.

The head of the Christian Democrats Marek Výborný said it was essential to ensure that any subsidies that had been paid out in violation of the law would be returned by the entity in question and that the financial burden would not rest with Czech taxpayers.

According to Jan Fárský from the Mayors and Independents Party this case shows how important it was for the Czech Republic to join EU structures. They are now helping us to maintain the rule of law, Fárský said.