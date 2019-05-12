Opposition want government stripped of right to remove supreme state attorney without giving reason

The TOP 09 and Mayors and Independents parties have proposed that the government be stripped of its right to remove a supreme state attorney without giving a reason, iRozhlas.cz reported. The Czech Pirate Party are preparing their own amendment to that effect and have convened a cross-party discussion of the matter that will be attended by Minister of Justice Marie Benešová, the news site said.

The opposition groupings have made the call following Ms. Benešová’s instalment as minister, which they regard as being connected to the police’s proposal that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who appointed her, go on trial for EU subsidy fraud.

The third in a sequence of public protests against the change of justice minister is planned for Prague and other cities on Monday evening. The organisers are demanding Ms. Benešová’s removal and guarantees that Pavel Zeman will not be replaced as supreme state attorney.