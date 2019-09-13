Opposition politicians say decision not to prosecute PM must be thoroughly justified

Daniela Lazarová
13-09-2019 updated
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Opposition politicians have said they respect the decision of the Prague State Attorney’s Office to halt an investigation into the so-called Stork’s Nest Affair, but expect to see the decision thoroughly justified.

TOP 09 leader Jiri Pospíšil tweeted that while he respected the decision, the fact that the State Attorney’s Office had made a U-turn on the case, which only happens in 1 percent of all cases, will require a convincing justification and strong arguments.

The head of the Civic Democrats Petr Fiala said that he accepted the decision, but noted that the case had left a bitter aftertaste and divided Czech society.

The head of the Christian Democrats, Marek Výborný, said that while the decision might be acceptable from a legal perspective, it was not so from an ethical one.

The Pirate Party alone has said it is not convinced by the Chief State Attorney’s arguments and would like to see the case revised.

Related articles
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

Fraud investigation into case involving Czech prime minister halted

Chief Prague State Attorney Martin Erazim has halted a four-year-long investigation into suspected EU fraud by the country's prime…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK/Slavomír Kubeš

Prosecutor drops fraud case against Czech PM – but story not over yet

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš can let out a sigh of relief, albeit a temporary one. On Monday morning, Deník N broke the story that the…
Michal Šmarda, photo: Michaela Danelová / Czech Radio

Zeman rejection of Šmarda puts coalition government under intense pressure

President Miloš Zeman says he will definitely not appoint the Social Democrats’ nominee for arts minister to the post, reigniting a…
More
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 