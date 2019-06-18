Opposition plans no confidence vote for next week

Czech opposition parties say they have enough signatures to call a no-confidence vote against the current government, the leader of the largest parliamentary opposition party, Petr Fiala (ODS), told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday. The vote is expected to be scheduled for some time next week.
Last month’s preliminary EU audit, which found Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to be in a conflict of interest and suggested the Czech Republic return hundreds of millions of crowns in EU funds, is seen as the primary instigator behind the opposition move. Mr. Fiala stated that the prime minister has been damaging the Czech Republic’s reputation abroad.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
Lidice – the tragic fate of a village that became a powerful symbol
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history
Embattled Czech PM launches counter-offensive to win over public in Agrofert dispute