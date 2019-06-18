Opposition plans no confidence vote for next week

Czech opposition parties say they have enough signatures to call a no-confidence vote against the current government, the leader of the largest parliamentary opposition party, Petr Fiala (ODS), told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday. The vote is expected to be scheduled for some time next week.

Last month’s preliminary EU audit, which found Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to be in a conflict of interest and suggested the Czech Republic return hundreds of millions of crowns in EU funds, is seen as the primary instigator behind the opposition move. Mr. Fiala stated that the prime minister has been damaging the Czech Republic’s reputation abroad.