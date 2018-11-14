Opposition pile pressure on Babiš over son kidnap claim

Czech opposition parties are piling pressure on ANO’s Andrej Babiš after his son claimed to have been forcibly sent abroad so he would not be able to testify in a corruption case against the prime minister. The leaders of six parties – who together have 92 votes in the 200-seat lower chamber – have called a no-confidence vote in Mr. Babiš government.

On Czech Television on Tuesday Vít Rakušan of the Mayors and Independents accused the prime minister of obstruction of justice in connection with the affair. For his part, the Christian Democrats’ Marian Jurečka called on MPs with a “conscience” from the governing ANO-Social Democrats coalition to support the no-confidence vote.

Seznam Zprávy on Monday carried an interview with Andrej Babiš Jr. in which he said he had been forcibly moved to the Crimea as his father wanted him to “disappear” out of the way of a corruption investigation.

Mr. Babiš says his son, who is now in Switzerland, is mentally ill and left the Czech Republic voluntarily.

The ANO chief is facing a criminal investigation into allegations he wrongfully acquired CZK 50 million in EU subsidies for the Stork’s Nest complex near Prague. He says the case is fabricated and that he is the victim of a witchhunt.