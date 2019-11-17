Opposition party leaders gather to commemorate Václav Havel at his grave

The leaders of the Civic Democrats, Christian Democrats, TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents, gathered at the grave of the leading figure of the Velvet Revolution and later president Václav Havel in Prague's Vinohrady cemetery on Sunday.

TOP 09 leader Jiří Pospíšil said that the former dissident is a symbol of the return of freedom and democracy to Czechoslovakia, and stressed that Havel was also willing to suffer imprisonment for voicing his ideas.

Aside from honouring the former president, party leaders also commented on Saturday's demonstration against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Civic Democrat’s leader Petr Fiala said that he does not expect Mr. Babiš to follow the demands set out by the protesters and that the only way to change the situation was through elections.