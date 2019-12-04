Opposition party leaders call on PM Babiš to step down

Following the decision of the Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman to renew investigation into whether the Prime Minister Andrej Babiš illegally acquired two million euros in EU subsidies for his Stork’s Nest complex a decade ago, opposition party leaders are urging Mr Babiš to step down from his post.
Head of the Civic Democratic Party, Petr Fiala said Mr Babiš should leave the post of prime minister until the matter is resolved.
According to Marek Výborný, head of the Christian Democrats, in any civilised country, the prime minister would resign from his post.
Pirate Party leader Ivan Bartoš and STAN chairman Vít Rakušan have also called on the ANO leader to step down.
