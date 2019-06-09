Opposition parties want vote of no-confidence in Babiš government

The centre-right opposition parties in the lower house have said they want to call a vote of no- confidence in the Babiš government, despite the fact that they lack the votes needed to bring down the administration.

In a debate on Czech Television Miroslav Kalousek from TOP 09 said the growing scandal surrounding the prime minister regarding his alleged conflict of interest required a move from the opposition, albeit only a moral one.

In the past few days both the prime minister’s coalition partner, the Social Democrats, and the Communist Party, which supports the minority coalition government, have said they will continue to back the Babiš minority government.

Speaking to journalists in Slovakia, Prime Minister Babiš dismissed the demonstrations against him, saying there would be no change of government in Prague because of street protesters.