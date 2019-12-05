Opposition parties say Agrofert must return any EU funds Brussels requests

Opposition parties debating the EC’s audit into the Czech prime minister’s alleged conflict of interest in the lower house on Thursday called for the audit to be made public and for the business consortium Agrofert, which is behind the said conflict of interest, to cover the cost of any EU funds which the Czech Republic may be forced to return as a result.

The Civic Democrats have also called for the setting up of a special commission which would monitor how the government implements the Commission’s recommendations in order to make sure that it acts in the best interests of the country, rather than those of the prime minister.