Opposition parties nominate candidates for Central Crisis Staff

Folowing Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's Tuesday offer that three spaces on the government's Central Crisis Staff focused on combating the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus be selected by opposition parties, five candidates were put forward on Wednesday. The final decision on who will sit on the staff is likely to be announced at a video conference on Thursday.

Former police president and current senator Martin Červíček was nominated by the Civic Democrats.

The Freedom and Direct Democracy party has put MP and former Czech representative to NATO Radovan Vícha as their candidate.

The Christian Democrats have nominated their MP and former director of the Havlíčkův Brod hospital Vít Kaňkovský.

The Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia has proposed their MP and former policeman Zdeněk Ondráček.

TOP 09 has nominated the head of the Czech Dental Chamber Roman Šmucler.

Meanwhile the Pirate Party and the Mayors and Independents have proposed their joint nomination of economist Filip Matějka.