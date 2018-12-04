Opposition parties calling for commission to evaluate influence of foreign agents

Opposition parties in the lower house are calling for a parliamentary commission which would evaluate the influence of foreign agents on developments in the Czech Republic.

A joint proposal for such a commission has been tabled by the Civic Democrats, the Pirate Party, TOP 09, the Mayors and Independents and the Christian Democrats. The move comes in response to an intelligence service report warning of heightened activity on the part of Russian and Chinese agents in the country.

The report for 2017, issued on Monday, is to be debated at a special government session.