Opposition MPs: Government should appeal to China to end human rights violations

A group of opposition MPs have called on the Czech government and President Miloš Zeman to appeal to China to end the violation of human rights and the persecution and killing of political prisoners.
According to the initiator of the petition, Christian Democrat MP Vít Kaňkovský, religious and ethnic minorities in China are being persecuted, and the Czech Republic, as the country’s trade and diplomatic partner, has to face the problem.
Deputies from the opposition Christian Democratic party, the Party of Mayors and Independents and the Civic Democratic Party want to discuss the resolution in the lower house next week.
