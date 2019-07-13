Opposition blames president and PM for political crisis

The opposition parties have criticized the drawn-out political conflict, calling it a theatre of the absurd and arguing that the present government is harming the country’s interests by a never–ending series of scandals that prevents it from focussing on the country’ real problems.
The head of the Pirate Party, Ivan Bartoš, says it is not the culture minister who is at the core of the problem, but Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who is suspected of EU subsidy fraud and unwilling to stand up to the president.
Miroslav Kalousek, head of the TOP 09 deputies group in the lower house, argues that the present head of state has no respect for the Constitution and is being left to do as he will.
Emergency talks expected to decide Czech government’s fate on Tuesday
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Barbora Strýcová, 33, in “best form” ahead of Wimbledon semi-final against Serena Williams
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul
Holocaust child survivor’s dream of building memorial to child victims of the Holocaust comes true