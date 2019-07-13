Opposition blames president and PM for political crisis

The opposition parties have criticized the drawn-out political conflict, calling it a theatre of the absurd and arguing that the present government is harming the country’s interests by a never–ending series of scandals that prevents it from focussing on the country’ real problems.

The head of the Pirate Party, Ivan Bartoš, says it is not the culture minister who is at the core of the problem, but Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who is suspected of EU subsidy fraud and unwilling to stand up to the president.

Miroslav Kalousek, head of the TOP 09 deputies group in the lower house, argues that the present head of state has no respect for the Constitution and is being left to do as he will.