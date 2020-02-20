Opponents try to prevent ombudsman entering office for first time

Opponents of the freshly appointed Czech ombudsman, Stanislav Křeček, attempted to prevent him entering his office in Brno for the first time on Thursday morning. When the protesters refused to move the police made seven arrests and cleared the way for the new public advocate.

Responding to the protest, Mr. Křeček said democratic elections must be respected, adding that at least it highlighted the presence of the Ombudsman’s Office, of which many people had previously been unaware.

Prior to his election as public advocate Mr. Křeček angered critics by saying he would serve the majority society and would not pursue a human rights agenda.