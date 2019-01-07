Operator: Record number of Czechs changed electricity supplier in 2018

Last year over 570,000 Czech consumers changed their electricity supplier, a record number, the Czech electricity and gas market operator OTE reported on Monday. The figure was 60 higher than in 2017. The numbers of Czechs switching to a different gas supplier also saw a year-on-year increase of 15.8 percent.

Analysts told the Czech News Agency that the main reason behind the trend has been the marked increase in wholesale energy prices, which are affecting the total consumer price.