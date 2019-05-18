Open House Prague festival underway

Many of Prague’s historic and architectural jewels opened to the public this weekend within the Open House Prague festival, now in its fifth year.

Visitors can admire the interiors of more than 80 of the city’s Gothic, Baroque and Modernist buildings as well as spaces usually inaccessible to the public such as gardens, sports stadiums and railway stations.

The festival first took place in the Czech Republic in 2015 and has gained increasing popularity over the years.