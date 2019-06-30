Open fire ban in Prague and Central Bohemian Region

Prague City Hall and the Central Bohemian Region called a temporary ban on open fires across the capital and in specific nearby high risk areas on Saturday. The ban is the authorities' reaction to warnings from meteorologists, who say the recent spell of very hot and dry weather could lead to the uncontrolled spread of fires. Woods, fields and areas with straw deposits are particularly at risk. Prague City Hall spokesman Vít Hofman did not give a specific end date to the ban. While meteorologists expect a lowering of temperatures next week, it is unlikely there will be any episodes of heavy rainfall.

Smoking, the use of pyrotechnics and paper lanterns is also banned in high risk areas.