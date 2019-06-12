Open air festival Arena gets underway on Wednesday

A third edition of the open air festival Arena, founded by the Forman brothers, gets underway at Prague’ Smíchov embankment on Wednesday evening. Over the course of ten days, the festival will offer a number of theatre and circus performances, concerts, a dance hall as well as workshops for children.

Among the highlights of this year’s event will be a new performance by the world-known French ensemble Cirque Trottola called Campana or the Czech premiere Matěj Forman’s adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s Happy Prince.