Only one asylum application in 10 approved in Czech Republic last year

Last year the Czech Ministry of the Interior granted asylum to one in 10 applicants, iRozhlas.cz reported on Tuesday, citing data from Eurostat. The chance of asylum being granted in this country is three times lower than the EU average, the news site said.

The total number of people who received asylum or additional protection from the Czech authorities in 2018 was 155, equivalent to 15 per million inhabitants.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior said the Czech authorities received fewer applications from citizens of Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq – who are considered most in danger – than states such as Germany and Greece.

The Czech Republic has a higher percentage of asylum seekers from countries like Ukraine, Georgia, Cuba and Armenia.