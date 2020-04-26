Online stores could see 20 percent rise in profits thanks to coronavirus

Revenues from domestic online stores could rise by 20 percent to a record CZK 190 billion in 2020, due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Czech Association of E-commerce. The association’s director Jan Vetyška, says the crisis has led to both more clients turning to online stores and more businesses setting up e-commerce channels.

In January experts were predicting online sales to grow by 15 percent in 2020. Now, it seems that growth could exceed this figure even by 10 percent, if conditions on the market remain highly favourable, says Mr Vetyška.