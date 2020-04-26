Online stores could see 20 percent rise in profits thanks to coronavirus

Revenues from domestic online stores could rise by 20 percent to a record CZK 190 billion in 2020, due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Czech Association of E-commerce. The association’s director Jan Vetyška, says the crisis has led to both more clients turning to online stores and more businesses setting up e-commerce channels.
In January experts were predicting online sales to grow by 15 percent in 2020. Now, it seems that growth could exceed this figure even by 10 percent, if conditions on the market remain highly favourable, says Mr Vetyška.
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery
Coronavirus data confirm epidemic in decline, life in Czech Republic can return to normal
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Czechs may be allowed to travel to Croatia and Slovakia this summer
Coronavirus: Czech business group slams opaque, ‘discriminatory’ timetable for reopening shops, services