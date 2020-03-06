One World festival underway in Prague

The annual One World festival of human rights documentary films got underway in Prague on Thursday evening under the motto “Not till a hot January”, addressing environmental issues. Now in its 22nd year, the festival will be screening 133 documentaries from 60 countries, and will bring more than 130 festival guests to the Czech capital.

At the opening event at Prague’s Lucerna cinema, the People in Need foundation presented its annual human rights award Homo Homini to the jailed Tajik lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov for his commitment to defending basic human rights and to assure a fair trial to all citizens of Tajikistan. The prize, presented by Ukrainian director and former political prisoner Oleg Sentsov, was accepted by Yorov’s brother.

After coming to a close in Prague, the One World festival will move on to 35 other Czech towns and cities.