One-time political prisoner Josef Svoboda receives major honour in Canada

Josef Svoboda, who was a political prisoner in his native Czechoslovakia, has received a major honour in his home of five decades, Canada. Professor Emeritus Svoboda was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada earlier this month for his pioneering work on Arctic tundra ecosystems and his mentorship of other scientists.

Svoboda was arrested as a student in 1949 and sentenced in a Communist show trial to 11 years imprisonment, spending five of those years in the uranium mines. He moved to Canada in 1968 at the age of 37.