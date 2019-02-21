One third of Czech Republic facing serious drought

Around one third of the Czech Republic has very low or extremely low levels of underground waters, Environment Minister Richard Brabec said on Thursday at a discussion organised by the Institute for Politics and Society.
The situation is particularly bad in central Moravia and Polabí in Central Bohemia. In many places, water towers have to be filled from water tanks.
Mr Brabec said this year’s abundance of snow had no effect on the current drought which has been affecting the Czech Republic for five consecutive years.
