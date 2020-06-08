One person drowned,another missing in flash floods in Olomouc region

One person drowned and another is reported missing in flash floods that hit the eastern parts of the country on Sunday night following several hours of torrential rain.
The situation was worst in the towns of Uničov and Šumperk in the Olomouc region where the water level rose by a metre necessitating the evacuation of inhabitants from dozens of houses.
Firefighters also saved several people who were trapped in their cars. Extensive damage to property and infrastructure is reported.
