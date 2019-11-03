One of the men injured by explosion at Semtex plant has died

One of the four men who suffered serious injuries in a blast at an explosives factory in Pardubice on Friday morning has died, the factory’s spokesman told the Czech News Agency on Sunday. Another two remain in a critical condition in Prague’s Vinohrady hospital. Both of them were placed in an intensive-care unit and remain in an induced coma.

The explosion occurred at the Explosia plant, which manufactures the plastic explosive Semtex, often used in terrorist attacks because of its high performance and easy use.