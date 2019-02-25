One in five Prague workers are foreign born, IPR study says

About 200,000 foreigners work in the Czech capital and constitute one fifth of the workforce, according to an analysis by the City’s Institute of Planning and Development (IPR Prague).

Foreign workers in Prague are mainly filling jobs requiring unskilled labour it said. Two-thirds are citizens of non-EU countries.

At the end of June 2018, according to the study, most were citizens of Ukraine (49,306), Russia (23,338), Vietnam (12,765), US (6,556) and China (4,967).

Meanwhile, a study by Sociological Institute of the Academy of Sciences notes that four in five foreigners registered in Prague have a high school diploma or university degree.