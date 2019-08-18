One-fifth of new Prague apartments bought by foreigners

Around 20 percent of new apartments in Prague are bought by foreigners, according to developers addressed by the Czech News Agency. The level of purchases by non-Czech nationals is around the same as last year, they said.
Slovaks are the most frequent foreign buyers of Prague properties, followed by people from Western Europe and post-Soviet states.
Foreigners display the greatest interest in small flats, frequently in upscale projects, the developers said.
