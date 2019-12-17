Ombudswoman: Vast majority of Czech train stations not wheelchair accessible

Only a fifth of the Czech Republic’s railway stations and stops are at least partly wheelchair accessible, the country’s ombudswoman, Anna Šabatová, says. Speaking at a news conference, she said there was no legal mechanism for forcing transport companies to make their services more suitable for wheelchair users.
Ms. Šabatová told reporters that the only legislation in this area rules that all train wagons produced after 2008 must be wheelchair accessible.
