Ombudswoman: Czech Republic should consider prohibiting physical punishment of children

The Czech Republic should consider prohibiting physical punishment in children, ombudswoman Anna Šabatová said at a conference marking the 30 anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Tuesday. Asked to comment by the Czech News Agency, the Government Commissioner for Human Rights Helena Válková said she would be in favour of the prohibition, depending on its legal formulation. Currently the use of physical punishment on children is completely prohibited in 23 EU states.
