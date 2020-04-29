Ombudsman: Czech state should help travel agency clients

The Czech state should support not just travel agencies affected by the coronavirus pandemic but also their clients, Ombudsman Stanislav Křeček argues.

Křeček said that while the government has taken measures to bolster businesses in the travel and tourism sector, clients are still required to pay for services they will likely not be able to use this year or pay cancellation fees.

The Ombudsman has written to minister for regional development Klára Dostálová calling on the government to take action in this regard, his spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.