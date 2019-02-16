Olympic champion skier Ester Ledecká wins snowboarding World Cup

Ester Ledecká has won the snowboarding World Cup in parallel slalom in Pyeongchang, where she won Olympic gold medal a year ago.
She beat Selina Jörg of Germany in the finals, crossing the line 0.73 seconds ahead of her rival.
Ledecká had not competed in a World Cup snowboard event since December after opting to compete in the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup at the start of 2019.
