Olympic champion skier Ester Ledecká wins snowboarding World Cup

Brian Kenety
16-02-2019
Ester Ledecká has won the snowboarding World Cup in parallel slalom in Pyeongchang, where she won Olympic gold medal a year ago.

She beat Selina Jörg of Germany in the finals, crossing the line 0.73 seconds ahead of her rival.

Ledecká had not competed in a World Cup snowboard event since December after opting to compete in the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup at the start of 2019.

 
 
 
 
