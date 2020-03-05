Olga Tokarczuk cancels her appearance at Book World Prague

Nobel-prize winner Olga Tokarczuk has cancelled her attendance at this year’s Book World Prague, the 26th instalment of the International Book Fair and Literary Festival, due to take place in the Czech capital between May 14 and 17.

The Polish writer has called off all her public appearances until the end of this summer due to a heavy workload. The organizers on Thursday announced a new guest, Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski, who is best known for his book series The Witcher.

The delegation representing Poland, which is the guest of honour at this year’s Book World Prague, also includes Mariusz Szczygieł, winner of Poland’s most prestigious literary award, and several other authors.