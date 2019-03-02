Oldest T3 tram to ride in Prague over weekend

Prague Transport Authority has launched a series of events to mark the 45th anniversary of the opening of the underground rail system.

People will have a chance to ride the oldest model of the legendary T3 tram, made in 1962, which will be running on Saturday and Sunday between the districts of Petřiny and Braník.

There will also be a historic metro set running along metro line B between Zličín and Černý Most over the weekend. It will be made up of carriages, which were in operation between 1978 and 2009.

The first Prague metro line ran from Kačerov to Sokolovská station, which is now known as Florence, in 1974.