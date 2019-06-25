Oldest drawings on Czech territory found in Moravian Karst

The oldest drawings on present day Czech territory are lines and geometrical images created on cave walls by hunters in the early Stone Age, meaning around 4,200 BC, Právo reported on Tuesday, citing new archaeological findings.

Researchers have been examining the drawings, which are on the walls of the Kateřina Cave in the Moravian Karst protected nature reserve. The meaning of the drawings is unclear, they say.

Archaeologist Martin Golec of Palacký University in Olomouc said his team only recently ascertained that the drawings were in fact prehistoric and were not made in the modern age.