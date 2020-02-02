Old-Timers wins Czech Film Critics’ best film, director awards

Old-Timers (Staříci), a feature film about a geriatric pair of men seeking revenge on a communist-era prosecutor, has won the Czech Film Critics annual award for Best Film of 2019.

Co-helmers Martin Dušek and Ondřej Provazník, shared the Best Director award for Old Timers, their debut feature film. Previously, they had mainly worked on film documentaries and TV projects.

Also nominated in the Best Film category was Owners, a theatre play about a co-op board adapted to film, and the WWII epic drama The Painted Bird.

The award for best film outside classic cinema distribution went to the Oscar-nominated short film Daughter by FAMU student Daria Kashcheeva, which last week won a jury prize as Sundance.

The Discovery of the Year award went to Bohdan Karásek for his debut film about a tragicomic relationship about thirty-somethings called Karel, Me and You.

The Best Documentary award went to a father-and-son road movie called Dálava directed by Martin Mareček.