Old-Timers and Owners get most nominations in Film Critics’ Awards

The pictures Old-Timers and Owners have received the most nominations, five each, in the Czech Film Critics’ Awards. Old-Timers is about a geriatric pair seeking revenge on a communist-era prosecutor, while Owners centres on a meeting of people who all have apartments in the same building. WWII drama The Painted Bird got four nominations.
The winners of the Czech Film Critics’ Awards will be announced on February 1.
