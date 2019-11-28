OKD shuts down another coal mine

After nearly 130 years in service, the coal mine in Lazy located in the Moravian-Silesian Region was closed on Thursday. Its current owner OKD, told the Czech News Agency that further mining would require billions of crowns in investment and was no longer economically viable for the company.
Some 100 miners will remain on location to work on refilling, others have been moved to some of the recently re-nationalised company’s four other mines in the region.
