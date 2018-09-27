OKD could continue coal mining until 2030

Daniela Lazarová
27-09-2018
The black coal mining company OKD, which underwent reorganization following insolvency procedures in 2016, is making a profit and could keep its Karviná mine in operation until 2030, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said following talks with the company’s management on Thursday.

The reorganization plan envisaged a gradual phase-out of mining in the region by 2023, but the prime minister said the company was in good shape and making a healthy profit and could continue to operate until 2030.

A final decision is to be made by the end of the year.

 
 
 
 
 
