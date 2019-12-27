OKD company renews mining after cyber-attack

The coal mining company OKD which was hit by a cyber-attack on Monday is renewing operations in all its mines on Friday after the installation of an independent internal computer network.
Coal mining was suspended in the wake of the attack for security reasons, despite the fact that methane detectors remained fully operational.
The OKD company’s computer network was hit just two weeks after a similar attack paralysed a hospital in the central Bohemian town of Benešov.
