Okamura party MP investigated over anti-Muslim hate speech

Police are investigating comments made by an MP from Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy. In a Facebook post in January Karla Maříková compared Muslim migrants to invasive species of plants and animals that ought to be banned from the entering the European Union. She is suspected of incitement to hatred.
A Ministry of the Interior report on extremism for the second quarter of this year referred to an investigation into Ms. Maříková’s comments.
New foreigners’ law to change conditions for non-EU nationals
Czech foreign ministry reports record number of visa applications
Restaurant tells visitors to “clear their plates” or pay a 50 crown fine for wasting food
New index shows locations with best quality of life in Czech Republic
Archaeologists unearth rare Renaissance-Baroque brew house in ‘Czech Paradise’