Okamura party MP investigated over anti-Muslim hate speech

Ian Willoughby
17-08-2019
Police are investigating comments made by an MP from Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy. In a Facebook post in January Karla Maříková compared Muslim migrants to invasive species of plants and animals that ought to be banned from the entering the European Union. She is suspected of incitement to hatred.

A Ministry of the Interior report on extremism for the second quarter of this year referred to an investigation into Ms. Maříková’s comments.

 
 
 
