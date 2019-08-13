Okamura ordered to apologise for claiming news site was linked to Soros

The Prague Municipal Court has ordered Tomio Okamura of the Freedom and Direct Democracy party to apologise over making false claims against a news website. In a Facebook post Mr. Okamura said that HlídacíPes.org was connected financially to the billionaire George Soros. He also called the website “fraudulent” and referred to its staff as a “media cesspool”.

The Freedom and Direct Democracy chief has appealed the verdict.

Mr. Okamura made the Facebook post after HlídacíPes wrote in December 2017 that he had failed to make public the sale of his share a Prague restaurant.