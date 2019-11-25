Oil slick appears on Vltava River near Prague-Smíchov

An oil slick that appeared Tuesday on the Vltava River in Prague reportedly stemmed from a leak in a moored “botel” – a hotel fashioned from a decommissioned boat.
Firefighters were called in to clean up the oil slick near Palacký Bridge on the river bank by the Czech capital’s Smichov district.
