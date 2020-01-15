Official: Czechs could launch military satellite in coming years

The Czech Republic could launch its own satellite to serve the new NATO satellite centre SATCEN ČR, a spokesperson for the country’s military counterintelligence – which runs it – said. The hardware, which could be launched within a few years, would be part of a national satellite technology project.

The Ministry of Defence invested hundreds of millions of crowns into SATCEN ČR, which went into full operation at the start of this year. It evaluates images and data for both NATO and the Czech Army and other Czech institutions, though little information on its activities has been made public.