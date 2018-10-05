Office of President Zeman rejects ERRC complaint over alleged racist remarks

The Office of President Miloš Zeman has rejected a complaint by the European Roma Rights Centre that the Czech head of state’s recent statements about the work ethic of Romania people was racist and undermines democratic values.

Zeman said last week that while he was no fan of communism, at least under that system “the Roma were forced to work”.

In response, thousands of Romani people have posted pictures of themselves at their jobs as part of a social media campaign initiated by community member Štefan Pongo and supported by the Romea organisation.

Zeman said on Friday that he was happy to have “received photos from some of the 10 percent of Roma who work”.